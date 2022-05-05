Interactive: DIYing Your Skincare Routine? You Might Want to Read This First

Not everyone has access to a dermatologist, or can afford it.

Not only can dermatologists be expensive, but going to a doctor for a slightly more 'glowing', or smoother skin sounds a tad bit excessive, doesn't it?

But the internet, as it does with other things, has helped break down the wall of exclusivity. People were now able to speak directly to each other, and essentially save thousands and lakhs of rupees in professional consultations.

Bypassing the gatekeepers in the beauty ecosystem

Skincare is confusing, and the industry may even thrive on keeping it that way.

It's easy for cosmetic brands to entice you with straight up false promises. Mostly because of a lack of regulations to keeping a check on them, but it helps that consumers often just don't know any better.

Just a quick scan of the shampoo aisle at your nearest supermarket alone and you will find multiple products with Keratin in them—all of which won't help strengthen your hair the way they promise to because keratin just doesn't work like that.