Meet Dr Ravi Kannan: Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Spreading Cancer Awareness in Assam

In June 2007, Dr Ravi Kannan, a surgeon at the Adyar Cancer Institute in Chennai, decided to pack his bags and move to Assam's Silchar at a time when the state was in the headlines for insurgency, bomb blasts, and natural calamities.

Why? On multiple visits to Assam over a few years, Dr Kannan realised that underprivileged people were dying of cancer without even knowing what was happening to them.

In August this year, Dr Kannan, a 59-year-old surgical oncologist, became one of the four winners of the 2023 Ramon Magsaysay Award and the only one from India.

On Thursday, 31 August, Dr Kannan sat down with FIT for a conversation after winning what is often called the “Nobel Prize of Asia.”