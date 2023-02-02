ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: The Making of Wigs For Cancer Patients

From the hair-cutting process to weaving, here is a glimpse into the journey of the making of a wig.

Garima Sadhwani
Published
Photos
2 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Ever wondered what happens to your hair when you donate them to charity? From the hair-cutting process to the weaving, The Quint brings you a glimpse into the journey of the making of a wig.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Photos: Shah Rukh Khan Waves at Fans Outside Mannat Following Pathaan’s Success

Photos: Shah Rukh Khan Waves at Fans Outside Mannat Following Pathaan’s Success

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Cancer   Chemotherapy   World Cancer Day 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×