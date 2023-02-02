ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: The Making of Wigs For Cancer Patients
From the hair-cutting process to weaving, here is a glimpse into the journey of the making of a wig.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Ever wondered what happens to your hair when you donate them to charity? From the hair-cutting process to the weaving, The Quint brings you a glimpse into the journey of the making of a wig.
ADVERTISEMENT
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Cancer Chemotherapy World Cancer Day
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×