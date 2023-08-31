'Waiting To Die’: In Mizoram, a Struggle to Protect Women from Cervical Cancer

Premia Shulet’s separation from her husband Peter Shulet was all anybody could talk about in Thinghlun, a thinly populated village of 800 people in Mizoram’s Mamit district -- six hours and 160 km away from the state capital Aizawl.

“They couldn’t stomach why I left Peter,” said 22-year-old Premia, a mother of two, as she chased her younger son Benjamin with a bottle of milk.

Tired after a few minutes, she stopped to catch her breath and continued her pursuit. “Last year some healthcare workers came to our house and told me that I should get screened for cervical cancer. Peter refused despite them telling us that I might be at a high risk of contracting the virus that causes the cancer. I didn’t say much at the time… But earlier this year, he and his family refused to let our children get vaccinated. That is where I drew the line and decided to walk out,” she said, seated inside her one-room bamboo house in Thinghlun.