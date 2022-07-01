Living With Cancer: Life, Death, and Everything In Between

Pretty in-your-face, but that’s just who I am as a person – bold and gutsy. However, I have several cancer buddies around my age who don’t choose to be out like me.

My ability to do so is based on several intersectional privileges, which I am aware of and acknowledge openly. Others prefer to keep their status to a close circle of family and friends, and maybe their immediate team at work.

Some even choose not to reveal it at all, especially if they have been cured. A few worry that letting people know at all might adversely affect their career and romantic lives, which might be a fair assessment.

Using relevant vocabulary to communicate your status is a significant decision as well. Some call themselves 'patients' even after active treatment if they haven't been completely cured. But this makes me feel perennially sick.

Others prefer using 'fighters/warriors', suggesting they are battling an enemy. But there is often no external threat, so how can I be at war with myself?