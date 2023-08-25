‘Fighter, Not Patient’: How This 41-Year-Old Beat Cervical Cancer While Pregnant

What she thought was a miscarriage turned into her worst nightmare. Two hospitals, multiple doctors, and a couple biopsies later…she was diagnosed with cancer of the uterine cervix.

But her home state did not have adequate healthcare services to help her out.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research, there is only one medical college, one tertiary cancer care centre, and regional cancer centre in all of Mizoram.

Local doctors advised Marina to seek help from Dr PK Das at New Delhi’s Apollo Cancer Centre, since he had also successfully treated Rosie, another patient from Aizawl who was pregnant with twins while suffering from breast cancer.