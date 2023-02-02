In Photos: The Making of Wigs For Cancer Patients

From the hair-cutting process to the completion of the wig, The Quint brings you a glimpse into the journey of the making of a wig.
Ever wondered what happens to your hair when you donate them to charity? From the hair-cutting process to the weaving, The Quint brings you a glimpse into the journey of the making of a wig.
When Kimmy Preeti from New Delhi wanted to donate her hair for charity, she was told that the minimum length that organisations require would be anywhere between 12 and 15 inches.
Like all those who wish to donate, Preeti was advised to – wash and dry it completely, and don't use any products to make sure your hair is clean.
Once you are in the salon, Preeti's hair was divided into two braids – which is reportedly a suitable practice to get the perfect cut.
Here's what happens then...
You need to pack and ship the braid to the organisation you're donating your hair to.
Most organisations take about 10-15 days to complete the wig once they've received the braids. About 20 people are involved in the process from start to finish.
Hair Crown, a Tamil Nadu based non-governmental organisation, is a part of the educational institution called Shri Renuga Vidhyalayam educational trust. They have dedicated a classroom and a couple of staff to engage in the sorting process of the hair received.
Sorting, based on length, colour, and hair type, is where the real process of the wig making starts.
The sorted braids are then detangled.
All the detangled strands are then tied together based on the length, texture, and the hair quality.
After this, the weaving process begins. Machines are used to whole of the wig, except...
Except for the crown area which requires intricate manual weaving.
Interestingly, the manual weaving part is the most time-taking and expensive bit of the whole process.
While the wig is being made, there is another process taking place side by side.
The loose ends and messy hair are being sorted, along with the waste material too that has been discarded.
Hair Crown is now aiming to donate, in the near future, the waste hair dust to San-Francisco-based non-profit organisation Matter of Trust who use such residues for soaking up oil spills in the ocean.
After the wig is made, it is dispatched to whoever had applied for it citing their medical conditions.
And voila, there you go! From a salon to a wig.
(In photos: 19-year-old Shivani from Uttar Pradesh, a lymphatic cancer survivor)
