69 Cases of JN.1 COVID-19 Variant Reported in India: What Precautions to Take?

As of Monday, 25 December, 69 cases of the new COVID-19 subvariant detected in Kerala earlier this month, JN.1 have been confirmed in India, according to official sources, reported ANI.

34 of these cases were reported in Karnataka alone, according to the state health department. "Majority of the cases are in Bengaluru. People are advised to maintain physical distance," said Karnataka Health Minister, Dinesh Gundurao on Tuesday.

Coinciding with the holiday season, the current surge in COVID cases in the the country has sparked concerns.

JN.1 was first detected in Kerala on 8 December in a 79- year-old woman, from Karakulam in Thiruvananthapuram district. She has now recovered, according to authorities.