Cancer, HIV, COVID: Patanjali’s Long List of Murky, Unproven Cures

According to a press release, the ministry asked Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd to send details of the drug, its composition, results collected from the studies, trials and other information before advertising or selling the drug.

In a statement, the Uttarakhand Ayurvedic Department also distanced itself from the “miracle COVID cure” revealing that Patanjali’s application “never mentioned coronavirus” and a license was only approved for its use as an immunity booster and a drug for cough and fever”.