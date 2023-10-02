Two Key Scientists Behind mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Win Nobel Prize for Medicine

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fit Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Two Key Scientists Behind mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Win Nobel Prize for Medicine

Karikó and Weissman, who helped create the COVID-19 vaccine, will share the 11 million Swedish kronor prize.
The "nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID," the organisation said.

(Photo: The Nobel Prize website)

Scientists Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman have been awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize for Medicine for their contributions to the development of mRNA vaccines against the novel coronavirus.

Karikó and Weissman share the 11 million Swedish kronor prize announced on Monday, 2 October, by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.

