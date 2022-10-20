Explained: Why Is the New Drugs Regulation Bill Being Criticised?

With the deaths of at least 66 children in the Gambia which have been linked to the cough syrups manufactured by Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited, the loopholes in India’s drug regulatory mechanism are back in the news.

In early July this year, the Centre had tabled The Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill 2022. The draft Bill was brought to replace the 1940 Drugs and Cosmetics Act, since the pre-independence legislation primarily didn’t say anything about medical devices or the equipment used for healthcare.

However, the draft Bill has been criticised by health experts, who've also called it "regressive."