34 New Drugs Under Drug Prices Control Order: Which Medicines Does It Include?

34 new drugs in the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) 2022 have been brought under the Drug Prices Control Order by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers on Friday, 11 November, through a gazette notification.

The Union Health Ministry had released the revised NLEM in September 2022, when it had added 34 new drugs to the list, taking the total to 384 drugs.

What does this mean? Here's all you need to know.