WHO Vs Indian Govt Over Gambia Cough Syrup Deaths: Who Said What?

The Indian government noted that when these cough syrups were tested back home in India, they “complied with specifications.”
The World Health Organization has said that it stands by the actions against Maiden Pharmaceuticals that it issued in October this year.
This comes after the Indian government on 13 December noted that when the cough syrups, which reportedly led to the death of 69 children in The Gambia, were tested back home in India, they “complied with specifications.”
What India said: India’s Drug Controller General Dr VG Somani stated that the cough syrups, manufactured by the Haryana-based company, weren’t found to be contaminated when tested at an Indian government laboratory.
In a letter to the WHO, he wrote,
Dr Somani added that WHO’s claims had damaged Maiden Pharmaceutical’s reputation. He also noted that the expert panel examining the results had requested the WHO for “specific information (on) further details essential to establish the causality.”
WHO stands by its action: the WHO told BBC, “WHO's mandate is to issue global alerts about potential risks. WHO stands by the action taken. (The) contaminated syrups are dangerous and should not be in any medicine, ever.”
What happened earlier: After the death of over 60 children in The Gambia was linked to cough syrups manufactured by Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals, the WHO, in October this year, issued a warning alert against four of the company’s syrups and their sale. Acute kidney injuries were detected in children, especially those below five years of age.
