Coffee is Rich in Antioxidants, but Not an Elixir for Liver Health: Doctor’s PSA

A 2005 study, titled Coffee and Caffeine Consumption Reduce the Risk of Elevated Serum Alanine Aminotransferase Activity in the United States, has shown that coffee consumption may reduce this risk.

Another 2005 study, published in Oxford Academic, indicates that coffee drinkers may have a lower risk of developing liver cancer.

What may be music to coffee lovers’ ears is that the reduction of the risk of developing Cirrhosis is directly proportional to the amount of coffee consumed.

In yet another study, titled Systematic Review With Meta-Analysis: Coffee Consumption and the Risk of Cirrhosis, it has been found that two cups a day would probably reduce the odds of developing cirrhosis by 44 percent which increases to 65 percent if four cups are taken in a day.