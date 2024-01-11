Shroom Coffee Is the New Health Fad: Can It Boost Productivity? Experts Speak

For one, she says, "Gut health is a very complex ecosystem that cannot be fixed with one ingredient."

As for the other claims, she says, "It looks like they've taken claims of health benefits linked to each component in the mix and slapped it on the label. The combination sounds illogical to me."

"So you have coffee, which is a stimulant, and tea extracts, which are also stimulants; both of them are said to have antioxidant properties; then there is ashwagandha, which has calming properties for stress, but they would end up cancelling each other out," she elaborates.