How Much Coffee Is Too Much Coffee? We Asked Doctors

For far too many people, mornings begin with a cup of coffee. So, how can it affect your health?
(Photo: Garima Sadhwani/The Quint)
For far too many people, mornings begin with a cup of coffee. It could be a fresh brew, a cup of filter coffee, or just good-old regular instant coffee that sets the tone for the day, and also gives you enough energy to face your boss.
Coffee lovers will swear how they drink coffee not just for themselves, but also because the magic potion makes it easier for others to tolerate them.
Is coffee really the root cause of all the world's evils (or a little less dramatically, everything that's wrong with your health)?
FIT asked experts what health impacts coffee has on people, and here’s what they had to say.
According to Dr Ruchika Jain, the chief clinical dietitian at Delhi’s Fortis Hospital, the most commonly known health impact of coffee is that it affects our central nervous system – making us alert, and elevating our energy, mood, and ability to concentrate instantaneously.
But, there’s more to coffee than just that. Dr Jain says:
Dr Jain adds that coffee contains flavonoids, anti-oxidants, and anti-inflammatory elements which:
Have potent anti-cancer effects
Are beneficial for someone struggling with colon cancer
Are beneficial for liver health as they remove toxins
Can help in combatting several chronic, neurodegenerative, or old-age-induced diseases such as dementia and Parkinson’s disease
Apart from this, the polyphenols present in coffee have also been found useful when it comes to insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism, making it indirectly beneficial for diabetes patients.
Even a Harvard School of Public Health study in 2021 noted that moderate coffee intake (2-5 cups a day) can be "linked to a lower likelihood of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, liver and endometrial cancers, Parkinson’s disease, and depression. It’s even possible that people who drink coffee can reduce their risk of early death."
Dr Bimal Chhajer, a cardiologist, former consultant at AIIMS, and the founder of Science and Art of Living Heart Institute, says that despite all its benefits, coffee is still a stimulant drink.
Another study by the Harvard School of Public Health said that excessive consumption of coffee might cause anxiety, insomnia, and an increased heart rate in people.
Not just that, milk also increases the level of cholesterol in our bodies since it is an animal product. “And you use pure milk with coffee, you don’t dilute it with water, so the cholesterol levels also shoot up,” he adds.
Dr Jain also adds that black coffee is slightly acidic because of its concentrated form and might cause heartburn and acidity in people.
Apart from this, multiple peer-reviewed studies point that caffeine can also interfere with your body's calcium absorption procedure.
However, not all forms of coffee will have the same health impact on you. Since black coffee is the undiluted, purer form of coffee, it’s considered to be the healthiest.
Milk coffee, on the other hand, shares Dr Jain, has a higher calorie content since it might include sugar, cream, or other ingredients as well, and might lead to weight gain. And as the caffeine concentration is lower, the health benefits also decrease proportionately.
#NotAllTypesOfCoffee
While they might not agree to what extent coffee is healthy, both Dr Jain and Dr Chhajer feel that moderation is key when it comes to coffee consumption. 300-400 mg or 1-2 cups a day is enough. Any more than that and the benefits are trumped by overconsumption.
Along the lines of what Dr Jain said, a 2006 study, titled Coffee and Health: A Review of Recent Human Research, also recommended that pregnant women limit their coffee consumption to no more than 300 mg a day "to exclude any increased probability of spontaneous abortion or impaired fetal growth."
However, Dr Chhajer says one should still prefer tea to coffee since the former only has 1/4th the content of caffeine as compared to coffee.
Dr Gupta also feels that people should avoid dependency on caffeine since addiction to it might also cause headaches, anxiety, insomnia, acidity, restlessness, etc.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)