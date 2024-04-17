‘Early Intervention Needed’: Is Childhood Obesity Hampering Indian Kids’ Growth?

It's not just the Lancet study. Studies conducted within the country in the past few years also allude to an alarming rise in obesity among Indian kids.

A study conducted by researchers at King George's Medical University, Lucknow, did a meta-analysis of 21 studies in India between 2003 to 2023 and found that the prevalence of childhood obesity was estimated to be 8.4 percent.

According to the NFHS-5 report, the prevalence of overweight children under the age of five has increased from 2.1 percent in 2015–2016 to 3.4 percent in 2019–2021.

Apart from poor eating habits, experts say another reason for this could be the drastic fall in physical activity among children during the pandemic years.

We know that obesity can lead to a slew of other non-communicable diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart issues, but is it as much of a risk factor in children as it is in adults? Does obesity impact your child's growth and development too?