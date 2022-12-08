Measles Outbreak: Can It Swell Into Next Public Health Emergency in India?

"The outbreaks are occurring due to accumulation of susceptible children for more than two years," says Dr Giridhar Babu, Epidemiologist at Public Health Foundation of India, who has worked in the National Measles programme in the past.

There was also a massive drop in routine childhood vaccination during the COVID pandemic, which experts had forewarned could lead to a resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases.

"This means that we have created new weaknesses because of India’s COVID response," says Dr Harikeerthan Raghuram, a public health researcher working on vaccine equity in Bhopal.

Containing measles once it starts spreading is hard because:

Measles is a highly infectious disease

"Up to 9 out of 10 susceptible persons with close contact to a measles patient will develop measles," explains Dr Giridhar Babu.