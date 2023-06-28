Why Are Physicians Ditching BMI To Define Obesity?

In an example from one large study, adults with a BMI of 25 had a body fat percentage ranging from 14 to 35 percent for men and 26 to 42 percent for women.

Ultimately, BMI cannot provide doctors with precise information about the portion of body weight comprised of body fat, nor can it tell us how that fat is distributed in the body.

But this distribution is important because research has shown that fat stored around the internal organs has significantly higher health risks than that distributed in the extremities.

Further, just as a variety of health factors may affect the accuracy of BMI to predict how much body fat someone has, health outcomes such as developing diabetes at a specific BMI can vary substantially based on factors such as a person’s race, sex, age, and physical fitness level.