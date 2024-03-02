‘Obesity Is a Ticking Timebomb in India’: Experts on New Lancet Study

Big points from the study: The study analysed data of underweight and obesity from 3663 population-representative studies in national populations of 200 countries from 1990 to 2022. It found:

879 million adults were obese in 2022 worldwide.

159 million children between the ages of 5 and 19 were obese in 2020 compared to

The prevalence of obesity increased by 94 percent among women in 188 countries from 1990 to 2022.

Zooming into India:

The study found that in India, obesity in children between the ages of 5 and 19 has gone up from 0.4 million in 1990 to 12.5 million children in 2022.

Obesity among women over the age of 20 has gone up manyfold from 2.4 million women in 1990 to 44 million in 2022.

26 million men in the same age group were found to be obese in 1990, while in 1990, 1.1 million men were obese.

Why it matters: According to the study, the prevalence of obesity in India is still low compared to other countries on the list, with India ranking 182 out of 197 countries for the prevalence of obesity in women, and 180 for men in 2022.

However, experts say the situation is rapidly changing.

"India is right now sitting on the timebomb that is obesity. In my practice, every 4th or 5th person I come across is clinically obese or overweight," says Dr Sanjay Verma, Director of Minimal Access, GI and Bariatric Surgery, Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road, New Delhi.