Kate Middleton's Preventative Chemo: What Data Shows About Global Cancer Burden

Kate Middleton, now Catherine, Princess of Wales, is undergoing preventative chemotherapy, she revealed in a video posted to X (formerly Twitter), late Friday night.

Kate had undergone a major abdominal surgery in January this year. Following the surgery, her medical team ran some tests that found out that cancer had been present in her body.

Now in the early stages of treatment, Kate finally opened up about how this came as a “huge shock” and has been a difficult time to navigate for her family.

She is not alone in this, however.