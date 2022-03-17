This Holi, Reach For These Colourful Foods to Boost Your Health

EAT Pomegranate

This juicy fruit can prevent Alzheimer and even slow its onset and progression, thanks to the miracle antioxidant compound punicalagin (a polyphenol) in it. Add it to your salads, and yoghurt.

DRINK Carrot

The beta-carotene carrots are famous for not just keep our eyesight sharp, but are also equally effective in keeping our lungs clear of toxins too.

Kanji: Get hold of a large glass or ceramic jar with lid (or a matka).

Cut 4 big kaali gajars (500 gm) into 3 inches long pieces and put them in the matka, add 3 litres of water, 1/2 tsp red chilly, 1 tbsp black salt and 4 tbsp of powdered black rai (mustard seeds).

Cover the matka with a thin muslin cloth and keep it on a sunny windowsill or in a warm place for 3-4 days.

Stir with a spoon and taste the fermented pickling solution; it’s ready when it tastes sour/tangy.

Filter the dark purple coloured solution, adjust seasoning, fill it up in glass bottles and refrigerate for up to a month.

Eat the pickled carrots along with your meals.

MUNCH ON Orange

Antioxidant vitamin C in this juicy fruit will help throw the artery-clogging homocysteine out of your system.

Vitamin C also helps neutralize free radicals in the body, lower inflammation and boost the immunity.