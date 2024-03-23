'Came As A Huge Shock': Kate Middleton Shares She Is Undergoing Cancer Treatment

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," she said.

Kate also spoke about her absence from public life, saying that she will still coming to terms with the news and was figuring a way to share it with her children - George (10), Charlotte (8) and Louis (5).

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay," she added.

Reassuring her followers, she reiterated what she told her children -- "I am well and getting stronger every day".

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."

Kate concluded by thanking her husband, Prince William, for his support and asked for privacy for her family. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," she said.