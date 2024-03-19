Oestrogen Protects Women From Heart, Liver Diseases: Why Are Cases Going Up Now?

In 2013, for the first time, the number of women who passed away due to cardiovascular diseases in the United States was more than the number of men who died due to heart conditions.

Every year, approximately 32 lakh women in the US suffer a myocardial infarction, and over two lakh women die from it, according to a 2013 study published in Missouri Medicine: The Journal of the Missouri State Medical Association.

The situation is no better in India. According to the 2023 Global Burden of Disease Study, almost 18 percent of all female deaths in India are due to heart diseases.