'Guilt & Shame': Why Those Who Have Sexual Dysfunction Hesitate to Communicate?

"One reason why sexual dysfunction can lead to shame and guilt is the societal pressure to have a 'perfect' sex life," says Manoj Sahu, psychiatrist, told FIT.

We are bombarded with images of sexual perfection in the media, which can create unrealistic expectations for our own experiences. "When these expectations are not met, it can be difficult to talk about the issue and seek help," Sahu added.

Additionally, sexual dysfunction can be seen as a personal failure or a reflection of one's masculinity or femininity, which can further increase feelings of shame and guilt, explained experts.

This may sometimes result in the person suffering participating in the act without communicating the fact that they aren't exactly consenting to it.