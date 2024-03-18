‘Zero Food Children’ Report: Despite Govt Criticism, the Study Is Important

Those of us who have been working diligently on issues related to nutrition in India for decades have become used to, in recent times, a certain unhelpful reaction from the government to denounce malnutrition data and pronounce it as malicious, or as an attempt to tarnish the image of the country.

To be fair, the rhetoric related to the data found in the press and media from the government or its political opposition is often neither balanced nor technically correct, though many of us attempt to present a more rational, reasoned, professional, and careful response.

The recent storm in a teacup over a peer-reviewed study, by established researchers published in a well-respected journal, is yet another case in question, eliciting a strongly worded response by the Ministry of Women and Child Development dismissing it as ‘malicious’ and 'an attempt to sensationalise fake news'.