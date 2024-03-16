What Can You Eat When You're Feeling Bloated?

Food: The most common reason for bloating is a buildup of gas in your gut.

This is most commonly caused by particular foods and drinks like lentils and fizzy drinks.

It can also be caused if you eat too fast and gulp too much air while swallowing food.

Some people may also have digestive issues that can cause bloating after meals such as:

Constipation

Food allergies

Coeliac disease

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

Gynecological conditions

Medication Effects: Sometimes some medicines, particularly those with steroids may cause the kidneys to hold on to sodium. The body often tries to combat stress with an excessive production of the hormone estrogen. This prevents normal excretion of salt from the kidneys, adding to fluid retention.