Beer May Help Flush Out Kidney Stones, But There's More to It

...But only under very specific conditions.

Let's back track a bit.

Speaking to FIT, Dr Anup Gulati, Director Urology and Kidney Transplant, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad says beer can potentially help flush out tiny kidney stones.

He says there are two reasons for this,

Because it's a liquid, and drinking about 600 ml of fluid within 15 minutes helps flush out the stone.

However, Dr Gulati says, drinking the same amount of water in that much time would also help in passing the stones.

"The goal is basically to increase the urine production. But if someone is not inclined to drink that much of water at once, beer can help if the stone is in the ureters," he adds.