Cardiovascular Health: Busting Myths About Heart Disease

Heart disease is the number one cause of death and it is responsible for 17.9 million deaths each year, according to estimates by MedicalNewsToday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one person dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease in the US. Heart disease is responsible for one in four deaths in the US.

In this article, we will be busting a few common myths and misconceptions about heart disease and cardiovascular health.