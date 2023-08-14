Vitamin D Symptoms: Effective Tips To Raise Vitamin D Levels

People have suddenly become aware of the other important nutrient required by the body- vitamin D. Vitamin D affects many bodily functions and bone health. Research shows that low vitamin D levels can increase the risk of autoimmune diseases and the accurate levels of required vitamin D are still debatable.
According to reports by US NIH, 24 percent of people suffer from vitamin D deficiency in the U.S. and around 40 percent in Europe, the percentage is higher in other countries. Bodies produce vitamin D when exposed to sunlight but gaining the required levels of vitamin D is difficult depending on the location and amount of sunlight available.
Let's have a look at the ways to prevent vitamin D deficiency.
What Are the Symptoms of Low Vitamin D?
According to Healthline, the symptoms of vitamin D deficiency include:
Bone Pain
Muscle weakness
Depression
Fatigue
Hair loss
Impaired Wound Healing
Weight Gain
Anxiety
How Can I Raise My Vitamin D Level Quickly?
Make sure that you are getting enough vitamin D through your diet and you can include foods like Fatty fish (salmon, tuna, and mackerel), beef, egg yolks, cod liver oil, mushrooms, cow's milk, yogurt, soy milk, etc.
Ensure you get enough vitamin D through exposure to sunlight and do not stay outdoors for long hours and even if you have to, make sure to apply sunscreen.
You can also take vitamin D supplements. There are two forms of vitamin D — D2 (ergocalciferol) and D3 (cholecalciferol). D2 comes from plants while D3 comes from animals. Research suggests that D3 may be more effective but it can only be taken when prescribed while D2 is available without prescription. Moreover, vitamin D2 is easily absorbed by the body as compared to vitamin D3.
