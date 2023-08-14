Vitamin D Symptoms: Effective Tips To Raise Vitamin D Levels

People have suddenly become aware of the other important nutrient required by the body- vitamin D. Vitamin D affects many bodily functions and bone health. Research shows that low vitamin D levels can increase the risk of autoimmune diseases and the accurate levels of required vitamin D are still debatable.

According to reports by US NIH, 24 percent of people suffer from vitamin D deficiency in the U.S. and around 40 percent in Europe, the percentage is higher in other countries. Bodies produce vitamin D when exposed to sunlight but gaining the required levels of vitamin D is difficult depending on the location and amount of sunlight available.

Let's have a look at the ways to prevent vitamin D deficiency.