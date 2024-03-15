A Blood Test Could Now Detect Colon Cancer At Early Stage: What We Know

A blood test can help in early detection of colon cancer.
Colon cancer remains a significant public health concern, with early detection pivotal in reducing mortality rates. However, diagnosis often gets delayed because patients are reluctant to undergo the existing screening methods — colonoscopies and fecal tests
In a breakthrough development, a blood test emerges as a potential solution, offering simplicity and accessibility.
Big points from the study: The study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, demonstrates the test's ability to detect early-stage cancers with an impressive 87 percent accuracy rate.
How does it work? The blood test, known as Shield, and developed by Guardant Health, detects colon cancer through the identification of DNA fragments shed by tumours and large polyps in the bloodstream.
By analyzing these fragments, the test can identify the presence of cancerous cells, offering a non-invasive alternative to traditional screening methods.
Why Does It Matter? The introduction of a blood test for colon cancer detection holds immense significance. Firstly, it addresses the barriers to screening posed by invasive procedures, potentially increasing screening rates and saving lives.
Secondly, its simplicity and ease of integration into routine blood work could revolutionise the early detection landscape, offering hope for reducing colon cancer mortality rates globally.
