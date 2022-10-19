Explained | Who Are Pasmanda Muslims, Why Is BJP Wooing Them, And Will It Work?

On Sunday, 16 October, the BJP held a conference with prominent members and intellectuals of the Pasmanda Muslim community in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, in an attempt to woo them and establish a better relationship with them. Why?

Because, according to Ali Anwar Ansari, founder and president of the All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz, a substantial portion of Indian Muslims belong to the Pasmanda community.

The term 'Pasmanda', derived from Urdu, has been used to refer to the most oppressed, the most marginalized, and the most socially and economically isolated Muslims in India.

But, even as the BJP attempts to woo Pasmanda muslims, public floggings and mob lynchings on muslims, the bulldozing of homes of muslims, and persecution of muslims continues across India.

So would the Pasmanda muslim community side with the BJP at a time like this? The Quint spoke to Ali Anwar Ansari, founder and president of the All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz and former Rajya Sabha MP, to find out.