Gyan Dev Ahuja: BJP Leader Who Keeps Inciting Violence & Defending Mob Lynchings

Pehlu Khan was lynched in public view in April 2017. Umar Khan was shot dead in November 2017, a murder that two ‘gau rakshaks’ owned up to. And Rakbar Khan was killed in July 2018. Do you know what was common to all three incidents?

They all took place in Rajasthan’s Alwar. And they weren’t even the only ones.

In December 2017, a Muslim man named Zakir Khan was allegedly beaten up severely by a mob in Alwar. Following the violence inflicted upon him, Zakir himself was arrested on the suspicion of cow smuggling.