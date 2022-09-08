‘He Voted for Him’: Son of Muslim Man Allegedly Killed by UP BJP Leader & Others

"We kept asking the police to stop the burial but they didn’t listen. We could not even see our father’s face for the last time," said 32-year-old Mohammad Ashfaq, whose father was allegedly beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badhohi by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Nagar Palika Chairman Ashok Kumar Jaiswal and 21 others on the night of Tuesday, 6 September.

Fifty-five-year-old Mustaqeem Ahmad, a vegetable seller, was allegedly killed over the entry of their goats into a neighbour's chabutra.

The Quint reached out to the deceased’s son Ashfaq, who was at the time performing his father’s last rites at the burial ground. Ashfaq stays in Surat, Gujarat, and had come to Bhadohi after his father died.