New Alleged Calls for Anti-Muslim Violence: No ‘Lakshman Rekha’ Against Hate?

What is the BJP's Lakshman Rekha for hate?
Image: The Quint
Video Producer: Mayank Chawla
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma, Pawan Kumar
Trigger Warning: This video contains hate speech. Viewer discretion is advised.
BJP MP Parvesh Verma sparked huge controversy when he allegedly said "boycott all Muslims" at New Delhi's Dilshad Garden on 9 October.
The BJP MP crossed the 'Lakshman Rekha of Hate'.
In another video, BJP MLA Nandkishor Gurjar, firstly called Akhlaq, who was killed by a mob in 2015, 'A pig'. He also said, "lets kill Jihadis,".
Is it just Nupur Sharma insulting Prophet Muhammad?
Is a BJP MP's call to economically boycott a certain community, to not give them jobs and a BJP MLA allegedly saying "lets kill Muslims," also hate?
Yet, there is no condemnation of such actions and no police action, even though the Delhi Police reports to Home Minister Amit Shah.
In a third video, Hindutva extremist Yogeshwar Acharya, at the same Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) event as Verma and Gurjar, also allegedly said, "lets kill all Muslims." Again, no action was taken.
And lastly, Hindutva seer Yati Narsinghanand is seen saying, "Bomb Madarsas and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)," reducing the 'Lakshman Rekha of Hate' to a joke, and yet again, no action was taken.
