Moradabad Namaz Row: Fear, Restrictions, and an Expunged FIR

And though this is not the first-time protests have erupted against Namaz, it was seemingly the first time that men were booked for offering namaz at home.

SSP Moradabad, Hemant Kutiyal, told The Quint that “the FIR had nothing to do with the video and it was mistakenly correlated by the media.”

Due to the said correlation, the FIR garnered condemnation from various sections of the society asking why it was wrong to offer prayers at home. Comparisons with practices from other religions were quick to surface as well.

On 30 August, the police expunged the FIR, saying that they didn’t find enough evidence of the complainant’s claims (namaz being offered in public). Notably, the chabutra is in public view, but it is a private property.

So, what was the case? Why is there rising apprehension in a small village? Here’s what we found out.