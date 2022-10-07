Muslim Men Publicly Flogged in Gujarat: Is Mob Justice the New Normal?

The public flogging of at least nine Muslim men, accused of pelting stones at a Garba event in Gujarat’s Kheda district is disturbing.
(Photo: The Quint)
Video Producer: Mayank Chawla
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
Person #1, Beaten once, twice, thrice and many more times.
Person #2, Beaten again and again. Then, Person #3, Person#4 and Person #5, and Person #6 and #7. In this manner, 9 Muslim men were flogged in public in Gujarat’s Kheda district in 4 October 2022.
First, this was done by the police. Instead of stopping it, they were party to it. The men in plainclothes thrashing the Muslim men are Gujarat police cops. Themselves breaking the law.
And even more shameful is the local crowd cheering the men were humiliated. Nobody felt that this was wrong or against the law and simply inhuman.
The Muslim men were accused of pelting stones at a Garba event, which left some people injured. And that is to be condemned.
But, which law in India says that suspects in a crime should be brought by the police, not local goons and, then one by one be publicly flogged, humiliated, and be made to apologise to a crowd cheering this sadism?
Yeh Jo India Hai Na, Yahan, what has happened to us?
