Explained | Why Are the Floods in Pakistan So Severe?

Pakistan has been devastated by floods. Over 1,200 people have lost their lives, at least 350 of them children. As of this report on 3 September, 33 million people have been affected by the floods, with tens of millions displaced from their homes.

Satellite images from the European Space Agency paint a grim picture – More than one million homes have been destroyed and one-third of the country is now inundated.

The country has sustained billions of dollars worth of damage, in what the government and the World Health Organization has called the "worst floods in Pakistan's history." Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the damage to infrastructure will cost over $10 billion to repair.

The floods in Pakistan come even as neighbouring China reports an unprecedented heatwave and other parts of the world, including India, report abnormally high temperatures.

What's behind the floods in Pakistan? How will the country recover from the crisis? And should India be worried about a climate crisis on our own shores?

We spoke to climate change scientists to find out.