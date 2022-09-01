Pakistan's Catastrophic Floods: More Extreme Conditions in Coming Years

The 2020 Inform Risk Index study noted that Pakistan had “some of the highest disaster risk levels in the world, ranked 18 out of 191 countries.

Experts believe that climate change has put Pakistan's income, housing, food, and security at danger and that the government needed to take urgent measures to combat the detrimental effects of climate change.

Dr. Moazzam Ali Khan, Director at the Institute of Environmental Studies, noted that in developing countries like Pakistan, the extreme weather changes brought about by climate change become an issue of development, and ultimately an issue of better governance.

"Good governance is essential to deal with the effects of climate changes and we are witnessing this in our country from one corner to another," he said.

Dr. Alamgir said that the recent havoc caused by floods would lead to reduced agricultural productivity, increased variability of water availability, increased coastal erosion and sea water incursion, and increased frequency of extreme climatic events.

Well-known environmental lawyer Ahmad Rafay Alam said the recent floods can be linked to greenhouse gas emissions.