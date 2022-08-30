Roads Flooded, Crops Damaged, Normal Life Affected as Rains Batter Karnataka

Various parts of Karnataka are receiving heavy rainfall since 28 August and the meteorological department has issued a yellow alert in several districts, warning of further rains in the next few days. Rains have been predicted for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Chamarajanagara, Haveri, Koppal, Gadag and Vijayanagar districts.

Due to incessant rainfall, traffic has piled up in several cities and roads have also been either inundated or damaged. Till now, three people have died and over 3000 people been affected across the state. In the last 24 hours, 875 people have been rescued and seven relief camps have been set up.

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority has been asked to ensure people's safety amid the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy rainfall over the next two days.