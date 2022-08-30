Roads Flooded, Crops Damaged, Normal Life Affected as Rains Batter Karnataka
The state government has declared a holiday in schools due to excessive rainfall in Bengaluru and Ramanagara.
Various parts of Karnataka are receiving heavy rainfall since 28 August and the meteorological department has issued a yellow alert in several districts, warning of further rains in the next few days. Rains have been predicted for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Chamarajanagara, Haveri, Koppal, Gadag and Vijayanagar districts.
Due to incessant rainfall, traffic has piled up in several cities and roads have also been either inundated or damaged. Till now, three people have died and over 3000 people been affected across the state. In the last 24 hours, 875 people have been rescued and seven relief camps have been set up.
The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority has been asked to ensure people's safety amid the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy rainfall over the next two days.
Incessant Rains Worsen Traffic Movement in Bengaluru
A day after Ramanagara and Chamarajanagara received heavy rainfall, residents of Bengaluru also woke to up to massive downpour, resulting in several areas of the state's capital being inundated.
Office goers and professionals heading to Bengaluru's tech parks were stuck in knee deep water with traffic being piled up for over a kilometre.
"I usually cross the Marathahalli to reach Eco Space Tech Park in 10 mins. But, today it took me more than 35 mins to just travel the distance. Poor infrastructure and lack of proper drain-water system causes waterlogging and we have not other option but to travel in knee-deep water."Pratibhan K, IT Professional
In Bellandur, commuters struggled to drive, as the water from lake overflowed on to the main road causing a massive traffic jam. To avoid further congestion, vehicles are being diverted to arterial ring roads.
Traffic snarls were also reported in Bannerghatta Road, Silk Board, JP Nagar Ring Road, BTM Layout, Tumkur Road, and Mysuru Road.
Waterlogging was also reported on the Electronic City flyover, but the BBMP claimed that it had not received any complaints so far.
K Srinivas, District Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban also declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city, as rainfall is expected to be heavy in the coming three days.
In a statement, The Indian Meteorological Department said, "The BBMP limits will receive heavy rainfall to very heavy rainfall till 1 September, with minimum temperature being 19 degree Celsius."
Flash Flood Inundates Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway
According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Ramanagara received excessive rainfall of 495% and Chamarajanagara received excess rainfall of 378%.
Experts and locals said that this is first time in a decade that the district received such heavy rainfall.
Two years after severe dry spell and drought, the district recorded rainfall, which is very high than the normal range, leading massive water logging on the highway.
The 10-lane expressway between Bengaluru and Mysuru, which is under construction, was submerged near Ramanagara, affecting vehicular movement and normal life.
More than 30 lakes, including the Bakshi lake, Anchikuppe lake, and Kodappana lake in Ramanagara started overflowing on to the highway and other roads.
Over 3,500 houses have been damaged, many buses and private vehicles were stuck on the highway's underpass, leaving hundreds stranded in Ramanagara as well.
In an interaction with The Quint, Shreyas Gowda, a real estate developer in Nanjangud who travels from Bengaluru thrice a week, said, "Initially the traffic movement was slow. But, after an hour, there was no movement at all. I had to abandon my car and walk through the flooded underpass to get out the submerging highway."
District authorities have asked travellers to not use the highway, and instead take the Kanakapura Road or Kunigal Road to travel to Mysuru.
Citizens have also been asked to avoid using the Kumbalgodu cross, Bidadi, Basavapura underpass, and Kanminike cross, as they are likely to get flooded due to heavy rainfall.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also visited flood affected areas in Ramanagara and also inspected the damage caused to homes and crops in the district.
Along with revenue minister R Ashok and higher education minister Dr C Ashwathnarayan, CM Bommai addressed the problems affecting the people and promised them swift action towards providing them relief.
Explained: Why Do Floods Occur?
Warning Issued in Chamarajanagar, Tumkur, Haveri, Gadag, and Vijayanagar
In Chamarajanagar, heavy downpour has left villages flooded with severe damage to crops. While the government is yet to assess the destruction, farmers and residents are dejected over the loss during the festival season of Ganesh Chaturthi.
The personnel from the fire department also rescued more than 10 people in the villages of Changadipura, Yadiyur, Ammanapura, Jothigowdanapura, Talanur.
In Budithitta village, rainwater entered the houses and soon SDRF personnel rescued eight people from the danger zone.
Two PWD engineers had a miraculous escape in Chamarajanagara's Alluru after their car started sinking following increased discharge of water from Suvaranavathi reservoir.
The engineers managed to get out of the car and stand on the vehicle’s top, when villagers nearby spotted and rescued them. However, they failed to completely pull the car out of the river.
Similar flood-like situation was seen in Tumkur's Arkere with water entering more than 10 houses. Mavattur lake, the second largest lake in the district also started overflowing as a result of incessant rain affecting over 20 families.
The IMD has also warned the district authorities in Haveri, Koppal, Gadag, and Vijayanagar of heavy rainfall in the next three days and have asked people living in low lying area to be careful.
