Climate Change: Record-Breaking Extreme Weather Events Are Happening Worldwide

There has been a surge of extreme weather events worldwide-- heatwaves, flash floods, drought, forest fires, storms, and much more. Within only the last week, the world has seen an unprecedented rise in temperature in China, leading to one of the worst heatwaves the country has faced in the last 60 years.

Europe has experienced devastating wildfires across the continent and South Asia is undergoing a rampage of floods in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Many of these disastrous events have broken records of the decade, if not the century.

Internationally, climate experts and researchers have credited this rise in extreme weather events to Climate Change.