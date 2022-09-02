Pakistan Floods: Shattered Homes and Hope; I'm Helping Families Rebuild Lives

Major destruction in Pakistan due to floods.
(Image courtesy: Altered by The Quint)
Video Producer: Varsha Rani
Video Editor: Mohd. Irshad Alam
The devastating flood in Pakistan has left a trail of destruction in the country, with one-third of Pakistan being underwater.
Houses have collapsed, crops destroyed, and several people have been killed.
I am a rescue team member and I have been helping the victims of the flooded area with food, water, medicines, and other essentials for more than a week. I visited a village in Dera Ismail Khan in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to help those in need and spoke to them about the situation.
Gul Zaman, a resident of the village and a victim of the floods, told me, "I had five rooms in my house and 15 of us were living there. None of the rooms are there now. My family is living in tents. We are homeless and shelterless. We need help to rebuild our lives."
The condition of the houses after the floods in Pakistan.
Many residents have lost everything they had in the flash floods, there is nothing left.
Food items for the victims.
Ration being distributed to the victims.
Houses destroyed due to floods.
Utensils from a kitchen lying around after the house was wiped out due to the floods.
I also met victims of the flood whose families have been displaced which has left them with nothing but grief.
Millions have been rendered homeless and so many of the affected are still in dire need of rescue. They need food to eat, water to drink, and medicines.
Most of the people here in the village cannot afford to rebuild their life again. They have no resources to do so. It will take billions of rupees and years to reconstruct what has happened as the aftermath of the floods.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
