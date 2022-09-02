Pakistan Floods: Shattered Homes and Hope; I'm Helping Families Rebuild Lives

Video Producer: Varsha Rani

The devastating flood in Pakistan has left a trail of destruction in the country, with one-third of Pakistan being underwater.

Houses have collapsed, crops destroyed, and several people have been killed.

I am a rescue team member and I have been helping the victims of the flooded area with food, water, medicines, and other essentials for more than a week. I visited a village in Dera Ismail Khan in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to help those in need and spoke to them about the situation.