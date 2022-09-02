Fact-Check: Zee News Passed Off a Photo From Assam as 'Pakistan Floods'
This image dates back to May 2022 when Assam witnessed flash floods.
Pakistan is facing unprecedented floods that have claimed over 1,100 lives, destroyed infrastructure and crops, and affected 33 million people or one-seventh of the country's population.
However, the image being shared by the organisation is an old image from May 2022, when Assam was hit by heavy floods.
CLAIM
The image was used in an article titled 'Pakistan floods: Railway services disrupted in Balochistan for 10 days, train ops reaches ‘dead end’'.
The Quint also received a query related to the same on our WhatsApp tipline.
WHAT WE FOUND
On conducting a reverse image search on Google, we came across multiple news reports which carried the same image, which dated back to 16 May 2022 and showed Assam's condition in the floods.
We found a report by news agency Asian News International (ANI) which carried the same image's cropped version.
The article stated that the floods in Assam had affected nearly 1.97 lakh people across 20 districts.
We also came across a tweet by the Ministry of Railways, which had used the image to show a comparison between the condition of Assam's railway station when it was affected by the flood, and after the restoration process.
We also found the same image in news agency Associated Press' photo archives from May 2022, which identified the location as Assam's Dima Hasao.
Clearly, an old image of the Assam floods was shared by Zee News as a picture from the Pakistan floods.
