‘Anel Meley Pani Thuli’ to ‘Masooda’: South Indian Films to Watch This Weekend
(Photo: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
Having trouble keeping up with the newest releases from the south? Here is a list of everything that is releasing in theatres and streaming on OTT platforms this week.
Anel Mele Pani Thuli
Directed by debutant Kaiser Anand and featuring Andrea Jeremiah, Anel Meley Pani Thuli is bankrolled by ace-filmmaker Vetrimaaran. The music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The Tamil film streams on SonyLIV from 18 November.
Stills from Wonder Women
In this Anjali Menon film, Nadiya Moidu, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Padmapriya, Sayanora Phillip, Archana Padmini, and Amruta Subhash play pregnant women who cross paths at a prenatal class. The film streams on SonyLIV from 18 November.
Poster of Sardar
Following Viruman and Ponniyin Selvan: Part One, Karthi starred in Sardar which was his third release this year. The film directed by PS Mithran also featured Rashi Khanna. It was released in theatres on 21 October ahead of Diwali. It streams on Aha Tamil from 18 November.
The poster of the film, Kalaga Thailaivan
Kalaga Thalaivan examines a man's search for a serial sexual abuser. The Magizh Thirumeni film features actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, Nidhhi Agerwal and Bigg Boss Tamil season 1 winner Arav.
Godfather poster
Godfather released in theatres on 5 October. The Telugu film is now all set to stream on OTT from 19 November. The film stars Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Nayanthara and Satya Dev.
Yugi poster
Yugi is a Tamil crime thriller set in a cop universe. Zac Harriss’s film stars Natty, Kathir, Narain, Kayal Anandhi and Pavithra Lakshmi. The film releases in theatres on 18 November.
1744 white alto poster
Vijayan finds himself in a situation of mistaken identity when his car is exchanged with two criminals. This Senna Hegde-directed film features Sharafudheen and Rajesh Madhavan among its cast. The Malayalam flick hits theatres on 18 November.
Poster of Five Six Seven Eight
Four teenagers like dancing, but they lack the formal training needed to turn their hobby into a living. Will they succeed in following their passion or will they call it quits? The AL Vijay directorial releases directly on ZEE5 from 18 November.
Alipiriki Allantha DooramLo poster
Alipiriki Allantha DooramLo is a Telugu film which is set in the life of a thief and how one robbery steers the direction of his life, Directed by Anand Jandrapeta, this movie stars Raavan Reddy and Sri Nikitha Alishetty. It hits theatres on 18 November.
Masooda poster
Masooda is a paranormal thriller which centres around a single mother and her daughter. Directed by Rahul Yadav Nakka, this movie stars Sangitha, Thiruveer and Subhalekha Sudhakar. Masooda hits theatres on 18 November in Telugu.
A still from Gaalodu
Gaalodu is a love story that deals with how class plays a major role in a couple. Sudigali Sudheer and Gehna Sippy are the two main actors in this Rajasekar Reddy-helmed Telugu film which releases in theatres on 18 November.
Vivaha Aavahanam poster
The story revolves around political rivals who choose to come together for personal gains. But how? by arranging a marriage between their children. Directed by Sajan Alummoottil, the Malayalam film stars Aju Varghese and Sudhi koppa. Vivaha Aavahanam releases in theatres on 18 November.
A still from Abbara
The Kannada film explores the universal theme of revenge. Directed by K. Ram Narayan, this movie stars Prajwal Devaraj and Rajshri Ponnappa. The movie hits theatres on 18 November.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)