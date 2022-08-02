All About 'Enjoy Enjaami' Controversy: Dhee, Santhosh and Arivu’s War of Words

5 March 2021 The audio of 'Enjoy Enjaami' was released on all music streaming platforms including Spotify and Amazon Play Music.

7 March 2021 The music video of Enjoy Enjaami was out on Maajja’s YouTube channel.

21 June 2021 On World Music Day, as a part of its 'Spotify Singles' program, DJ Snake collaborated with Dhee to release the track of ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ remix. This also became the first Tamil independent song to be featured in the Times Square Billboard. However, Arivu was excluded from the cover of DJ Snake’s remix version.

20 August 2021 Rolling Stone India tweeted about its August 2021 cover featuring Dhee and Shan Vincent De Paul highlighting their works 'Enjoy Enjaami' and 'Neeye Oli' respectively.

22 August 2021 Director Pa Ranjith voiced out against Rolling Stone India and Maajja for excluding Arivu from the cover, citing that Arivu is the lyricist of 'Neeye Oli' and singer and lyricist of 'Enjoy Enjaami'.

26 August 2021 Shan addressed the controversy, promised support to Arivu, and criticised director Pa Ranjith for irresponsibly fuelling the fire of divide amongst the Tamil community.

27 August 2021 After facing backlash for featuring Canadian Tamil rapper Shan Vincent de Paul and singer Dhee, and excluding rapper Arivu in the cover of the Rolling Stone India, the magazine released a new digital cover.

28 July 2022 Dhee performed 'Enjoy Enjaami' at the 44th Chess Olympiad with Kidakuzhi Mariyammal. Arivu did not perform in the event and the song’s composition was credited to composer Santhosh Narayanan.

31 July 2022 Arivu took to his Instagram handle and wrote a post claiming that he composed, wrote, sang and performed the song 'Enjoy Enjaami'.

1 August 2022 Santhosh Narayanan cleared the air saying that 'Enjoy Enjaami's' rights and revenue are equally shared among him, Arivu and Dhee. Post his statement, Dhee shared her clarifications on her social media platforms.