‘Nenjukku Needhi Is Not a Scene-by-Scene of Article 15’ : Arun Raja Kamaraj

Arun Raja Kamaraj who dons multiple hats as an actor, lyricist, singer and filmmaker speaks to The Quint about his career and utilising every opportunity on his way to become who he is today.

He is known for penning the lyrics and singing the ‘Neruppu Da’ song from Rajinikanth’s Kabali. He recently made his directorial debut with Kanaa, starring Aishwarya Rajesh and Sivakarthikeyan.

Talking about collaborating with one of the biggest producers Boney Kapoor for his second film, he says he is proud and happy that the producer reached out to him after appreciating his first film. About remaking the successful hindi film Article 15 in tamil as Nenjukku Needhi, he said, ”I was given three options and I chose Article 15. I very specifically wanted to do this film for the content it speaks - social justice”.