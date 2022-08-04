Here Are Some Films & Shows From the South You Can Watch Over the Weekend

Victim - Who Is Next? is an anthology directed by Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith, M Rajesh and Chimbu Devan. Prominent actors like Amala Paul, Guru Somasundaram, Natraj, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalaiyarasan, Nasser and Thambi Ramaiah are a part of the show. Dhammam is the title of Pa Ranjith's short in this series. Victim opts for a direct OTT release and will stream on Sony Liv from 5 August.