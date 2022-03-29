Rajamouli's RRR Featuring Ram Charan, NTR Jr Review: A Perfect Mass Masala Film

Rajamouli is a unique filmmaker who is known for perfectly blending ancient mythological stories with modern visualization techniques. His magnum opus RRR which hit the theatres on 25th March is a historical fiction that fuses the lives of Telugu freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju with references from Ramayana. The story revolves around Ram Charan as Ram, a brutal police officer who works for the British and NTR Jr. as Bheem, a tribal leader who is in search of a little girl from his village taken away by the British. The film explores their friendship, brotherhood, betrayal, rivalry, and the constant love for each other. Rajamouli stands apart as a filmmaker in the way he reimagines a simple, known and to an extent predictable storyline with grand visuals and its treatment with emotional turmoil.

There are several interesting symbols defined for both the characters that are used to highlight the central theme of the story and to give an enhanced clarity about their character sketches. For instance, Ram, is an embodiment of fire which means he is an angry young man who is fueled with a burning mission and a purpose bigger than his emotions. On the other hand, Bheem is a symbol of water, which reflects his innocence, his clean and clear heart, bound by emotions and who leads his tribe from the front. Interestingly, the scenes where they meet for the first time and later when they clash involves both the elements of fire and water. Just like fire and water, Ram and Bheem can make you either feel safe or put you in danger depending on the intensity of their current emotions.