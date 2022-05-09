‘Viruman’ Song Promo Out: Kollywood Celebrates 25 Years of Yuvan Shankar Raja
Kollywood celebrities congratulated Yuvan on completing 25 years in the industry.
Viruman's first single promo video, Yuvan Shankar Raja’s latest project, became an instant hit with 2.5 million views within a day of its release. The film stars Karthi, who is known for working with 20 different directors in his last 20 films, has reunited with a director he has previously worked with for the first time.
He has joined hands with Muthaiya for Viruman for the second time after Komban. Ace director Shankar's daughter Aditi Shankar is starring opposite Karthi and the film marks her acting debut in Kollywood.
In addition to the appreciation for the Viruman single the film fraternity and fans have been celebrating 25 years of his steadfast journey.
Popular actors like Surya, Prasanna, SJ Suryah, directors like Mari Selvaraj, Vignesh Shivan, music composer Harris Jeyaraj and lyricists like Vairamuthu and Vivek have congratulated Yuvan for completing 25 successful years as a music composer in Tamil film industry, on social media.
He recently celebrated the milestone in February. Sharing a video clip from the live concert that was organised to celebrate '25 years of Yuvan'. Having tasted success as a music composer and singer, Yuvan has announced that he will soon debut as a filmmaker to explore new horizons.
Yuvan, who is the youngest son of legendary music composer Maestro Ilaiyaraaja is fondly called the little maestro. His first film as a music composer was the 1997 release Aravindhan starring Sarath Kumar, Parthiban and Nagma in the lead. Over the span of his career, he has composed for more than 100 films.
Right from introducing remixes in Tamil cinema to being referred to as the BGM King, he has carved a unique space for himself as a musician and a singer in the last 25 years. He strikes the perfect balance between peppy dance numbers and soul touching melodies. His BGMs for Billa and Mankatha have a separate fan base.
His frequent collaborations with some of the best directors and lyricists is a testament to his talent and work ethic. For instance, his projects with director Selvaraghavan, Ram, Ameer, lyricist Na Muthukumar were chartbusters at the time of their releases.
His 'Oru Naalil' song from Pudhupettai penned by Na Muthukumar is one of the most heartwarming yet inspiring songs in Tamil. The film’s music was entirely composed in Thailand, where Yuvan used traditional Thai instruments and worked with the Chao Phraya Symphony Orchestra of Bangkok.
