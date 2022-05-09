‘Viruman’ Song Promo Out: Kollywood Celebrates 25 Years of Yuvan Shankar Raja

Viruman's first single promo video, Yuvan Shankar Raja’s latest project, became an instant hit with 2.5 million views within a day of its release. The film stars Karthi, who is known for working with 20 different directors in his last 20 films, has reunited with a director he has previously worked with for the first time.

He has joined hands with Muthaiya for Viruman for the second time after Komban. Ace director Shankar's daughter Aditi Shankar is starring opposite Karthi and the film marks her acting debut in Kollywood.