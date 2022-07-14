On South Star Sarathkumar's Birthday, Here Are 5 Films of His You Must Watch

A bodybuilder, journalist, actor and a politician - South star Sarathkumar is a multi-faceted artiste. He was crowned with the title of 'Mr Madras University' in 1974. He ventured into cinema shortly after, and started out by playing negative characters. Soon, he created a mark for himself as a hero and is now celebrated for his brilliant supporting roles. He has acted in multiple languages like Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

From Sooriyan IPS, Ayya, Thirunavukkarasu to Kanchana, Sarathkumar has been flawless in most of his performances. Some of his most popular films include A Venkatesh’s Maha Prabhu, director Hari’s Aiyya, KS Ravikumar’s Samudhiram, Meena and Khusbu starrer Nattamai, Chennaiyil Oru Naal.

As the actor celebrates his birthday on 14 July, here are some films that you should watch if you are new to the Sarathkumar world.